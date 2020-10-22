Morning News – October 22

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 51,773 40 1 39 0 Updated: October 21, 2020 (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:



The Shingwauk Residental School Site is one of the 2020 National Trust for Canada Ecclesiastical Insurance Cornerstone Award recipients.

Minister Jeff Yurek will making an announcement on Thursday about reducing litter and plastic waste in the Great Lakes at 1:30 p.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Kinga Surma, Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA) at 1:45 p.m.