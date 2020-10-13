NOWW offers virtual space for writers to share work

Stories are meant to be told, to be shared with others, and the Northwestern Ontario Writers Workshop has always made it a goal to provide a way for writers to share their work. With many things changing this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NOWW is still providing a space for writers and readers to enjoy and participate in storytelling. NOWW has moved its reading series online, where writers and readers can continue to gather from the comfort of their own homes.

“Even though we can’t physically be in the same space, we can continue to be transported into new and unique places and meet interesting and charismatic characters crafted in the imaginations of the many talented writers in our region,” said NOWW president, Jodene Wylie. “We encourage everyone to join us in the virtual world to continue to celebrate the talent of our writers as they share their work with us.”

There are two more readings remaining this year. The first reading will be today, October 13th and the theme is: ‘How wonderful to see you.’ Readers include Vera Constantineau, Jenny Sharpe, and Marianne Jones. The third reading of the year will take place on Nov. 10 and the theme will be: ‘Celebrate the holidays with local authors.’ Readers will be announced later this month.

“NOWW readings are a pivotal aspect of our programming every year,” Wylie said. “We are so thankful to the writers who are willing to share their work with audiences in the region and those who attend get to experience just how much talent there is in the region.”

Much of NOWW’s programming this year will be available online, including readings, workshops, and writing events. For more information, visit www.nowwwriters.ca.