ANDERSEN, Nanna Barbara

Nanna passed away quietly and peacefully in her sleep in her 93rd year on October 2, 2020.

Nanna is predeceased by her husband Hans Andersen, son Ken Andersen, son in law Eric Bruce, sisters Ruth Pedersen, Rita Elbæk, and brother Kaj Thomsen and has gone to join them in Valhalla.

She will be lovingly remembered by daughter Barbara Andersen, her son Tom Andersen (Karlyne), daughter in law Pauline Dawson, and her brother Lykke Thomsen in Denmark.

Adoring grandmother of Katherine Babiarz (Chris), Brennan Andersen (Mariah), Victoria Andersen (Christopher), Ian Andersen, Melissa Western (Nick), Dianna Sanchioni (Robert), Xantra Paquette (Tim), Zane Paquette and Dexter Dawson.

Proud great grandmother to Ava, Davin, Braxton, Gunnar, Haelyn, Gracie, Jake, Bradley, Ella, and Elijah.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa for their kind and compassionate care during Nanna’s final days.

Internment at the Woodland Cemetery in Wawa will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Lady Dunn Hospital Foundation.

We will forever carry our memories of her energy and zest for life in our hearts.