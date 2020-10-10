APH advises of COVID-19 Case #39 in Algoma District

Algoma Public Health is advising of the 39th positive test of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. The individual was tested October 1st and is self-isolating with close contacts notified. The method of exposure is unknown. Unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie & Area and southern Ontario.

Algoma Public Health states that, “Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, must stay home and self-isolate away from others. Do not have close contact with others outside the immediate household of people you live with. Limit non-essential trips outside of home and avoid non-essential travel to other regions of the province. This is part of new advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health announced on October 9.”

The Chief Medical Officer of Health (Ontario) asks that everyone limit non-essential trips outside of home & avoid non-essential travel to other regions of the province.

