Nipigon OPP – Investigate Sudden Death

On October 7, 2020 at approximately 1:07 p.m. members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment responded to an incident where a male was located with vital signs absent at a residence in Nipigon. The male was transported to the hospital for medical treatment, but he was pronounced deceased once at the hospital. The deceased has been identified as Storm BORG, 24 years old of Nipigon, ON. The body was transported to Thunder Bay where a post mortem took place on October 8, 2020.

Members of the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit (FIS) along with Nipigon Detachment members are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario (OCCO). Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Nipigon OPP at 1-807-887-2637 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at www.tipshelp.com. Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.