Hallelujah – More Rest Stops in Northern Ontario

Hallelujah!
The Ontario government is helping to improve travel for drivers in Northern Ontario. Four new rest areas will be built over the next five years, and 10 will be repaired or expanded. New amenities include more bathrooms, improved lighting and increased parking. The province is also exploring anti-human trafficking measures at rest areas, such as improved lighting, posting information such as a support hotline and adding security cameras.
“In these extraordinary times, we recognize that there is a significant need for better facilities at rest areas in Northern Ontario for our province’s travellers and truck drivers,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Building more rest areas with better facilities will make travelling safer and more comfortable, especially for those who need to drive long distances. Through these improvements we are also taking steps to raise awareness of human trafficking to help put an end to this serious problem.”
“Improving rest areas is critical to ensuring Northerners and visitors alike can use our roads safely,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. “Our government continues to invest in vital northern infrastructure that keeps people and the economy moving across our vast region.”
“By building new rest areas and expanding existing facilities in Northern Ontario, our government is making travel easier and more comfortable for all commuters,” said Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie. “This investment will ensure the people of Northern Ontario have increased access to safe driving conditions and improved highway safety.”
“The Government of Ontario has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the trucking industry throughout the COVID crisis to improve truck drivers’ access to key services and amenities while on the road, which has allowed the industry to keep the province’s economy moving,” said Stephen Laskowski, President of the Ontario Trucking Association. “Today’s announcement of adding more parking and rest areas for truck drivers in Northern Ontario is yet another example of this ongoing commitment.”
To support the province’s trucking sector, Ontario has also provided portable washrooms at 32 truck inspection stations providing a place to stop and rest safely.
If you are travelling, the Ontario 511 and the 511 app will be updated whenever a rest area is expanded or developed.
The rest stop at Batchawana Tourist Info Centre (60km west of Sault Ste. Marie – Highway 17 will be expanded with the addition of approximately eight new commercial vehicle parking spaces. Improvements will also be made to the entrance to allow for safe entry and exit of the Rest Area for commercial vehicles.
|Location
|Project Description
|Estimated Year of Completion
|Ontario/Manitoba Rest Area along Highway 17
|Expanding and repairing existing facilities. Work includes enhanced lighting, renovating interior and exterior washrooms, improved heating/insulation, provide WIFI, and new information kiosks.
|2021
|Umfreville rest area along Highway 72
|Entrance improvements at the existing rest area.
|2021
|Rossport rest area along Highway 17
|Entrance improvements at the existing rest area.
|2021
|Lodge Lake rest area along Highway 17
|Repairing existing rest area.
|2021
|Leonard Lake rest area along Highway 11
|Repairing existing rest area.
|2021
|Argon Lake rest area along Highway 17
|Expanding and repairing existing rest area, including the addition of all-season washrooms.
|2021
|Manitouwadge rest area at Highway 17/614
|This rest area is owned and operated by the Municipality of Manitouwadge. In partnership with the Municipality of Manitouwadge, the province will construct all-season washrooms, build a new entrance, improve lighting and increase parking capacity. This site will accommodate pick up/drop off by Ontario Northland Bus Lines.
|2021
|Hearst (Ryland) Rest Area along Highway 11
|Expanding existing rest area to include all-season washrooms and increased parking capacity for both passenger and commercial vehicles.
|2021
|Mulligan Lake rest area along Highway 599
|New rest area. The new site will include washrooms and seasonal parking areas.
|2022
|Klotz Lake rest area along Highway 11
|Expanding existing rest area to increase parking capacity for commercial vehicles.
|2022
|Terrace Bay rest area along Highway 17
|New rest area. The new site will include year-round running water, washrooms and commercial vehicle parking.
|2022
|Rest area at Highway 11 and 64
|A new rest area/pull-off area at Highway 11 and Highway 64.
|2023
|Batchawana Tourist Info Centre – Highway 17
|Rehab: addition of approximately eight new commercial vehicle parking spaces. Entrance improvements for safe ingress/egress for commercial vehicles.
|2023
|Rest area near Cochrane at Highway 11/655
|A new year-round facility at the intersection of Hwy 11 and Hwy 655.
|2025
- Hallelujah – More Rest Stops in Northern Ontario - October 9, 2020
- Federal & Ontario Governments support Ford’s Retooling to build e-vehicles in Oakville - October 9, 2020
- Indigenous Officiants can now perform marriage ceremonies & register marriages - October 9, 2020