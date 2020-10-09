Hallelujah – More Rest Stops in Northern Ontario

The Ontario government is helping to improve travel for drivers in Northern Ontario. Four new rest areas will be built over the next five years, and 10 will be repaired or expanded. New amenities include more bathrooms, improved lighting and increased parking. The province is also exploring anti-human trafficking measures at rest areas, such as improved lighting, posting information such as a support hotline and adding security cameras.

“In these extraordinary times, we recognize that there is a significant need for better facilities at rest areas in Northern Ontario for our province’s travellers and truck drivers,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Building more rest areas with better facilities will make travelling safer and more comfortable, especially for those who need to drive long distances. Through these improvements we are also taking steps to raise awareness of human trafficking to help put an end to this serious problem.”

“Improving rest areas is critical to ensuring Northerners and visitors alike can use our roads safely,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. “Our government continues to invest in vital northern infrastructure that keeps people and the economy moving across our vast region.”

“By building new rest areas and expanding existing facilities in Northern Ontario, our government is making travel easier and more comfortable for all commuters,” said Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie. “This investment will ensure the people of Northern Ontario have increased access to safe driving conditions and improved highway safety.”

“The Government of Ontario has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the trucking industry throughout the COVID crisis to improve truck drivers’ access to key services and amenities while on the road, which has allowed the industry to keep the province’s economy moving,” said Stephen Laskowski, President of the Ontario Trucking Association. “Today’s announcement of adding more parking and rest areas for truck drivers in Northern Ontario is yet another example of this ongoing commitment.”

To support the province’s trucking sector, Ontario has also provided portable washrooms at 32 truck inspection stations providing a place to stop and rest safely.

If you are travelling, the Ontario 511 and the 511 app will be updated whenever a rest area is expanded or developed.