East Algoma OPP – Looking for Assistance after Theft

On October 5, 2020, shortly after 2:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a Break and Enter that occurred sometime between September 22nd and October 3rd, 2020, at a remote hunt camp on K Line Road within St Joseph Township.

Investigation determined a 4500 Watt Firman bright yellow generator valued at over $600 was stolen from a shed on the K Line Road property.

A trail cam had taken pictures on September 22nd at 10:00 p.m. and on September 23rd at 1:00 a.m., of a possible female suspect appearing to be in her twenties driving a silver 2010-2012 Ford Escape with a small dint in the driver’s side rear door. The front left tire make appears to be a Cooper Discover Highway Tread (H/T) and the rear left tire make appears to be a Hercules Terra Trac H/T. Photos attached.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this theft should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submit information online at www.p3tips.com or download the P3 app where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.