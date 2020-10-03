Breaking News

SE OPP White River – Arson Charges and more Laid after Vehicle Fire

On September 27, 2020, at approximately 3:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a vehicle fire on the 500 Road north of White River.

Officers arrived on scene and observed a box style commercial motor vehicle (CMV) that was completely consumed by fire. The truck and contents were estimated to be valued at approximately $300 000.

On September 28, 2020, at approximately 10:11 a.m., Superior East OPP received a call regarding a theft from, and vandalism to, some heavy machinery in the same area as the vehicle fire.

As a result of the investigations, Keven PREVOST-BOUCHARD, 33 years-of-age, from Alma, Quebec, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Arson – Damage to Property, contrary to section 434 of the Criminal Code (CC),
  • Mischief Over $5000, contrary to section 430(3) of the CC,
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC (Two Counts), and
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (Four Counts).

 

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*