SE OPP White River – Arson Charges and more Laid after Vehicle Fire

On September 27, 2020, at approximately 3:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a vehicle fire on the 500 Road north of White River.

Officers arrived on scene and observed a box style commercial motor vehicle (CMV) that was completely consumed by fire. The truck and contents were estimated to be valued at approximately $300 000.

On September 28, 2020, at approximately 10:11 a.m., Superior East OPP received a call regarding a theft from, and vandalism to, some heavy machinery in the same area as the vehicle fire.

As a result of the investigations, Keven PREVOST-BOUCHARD, 33 years-of-age, from Alma, Quebec, was arrested and charged with the following:

Arson – Damage to Property, contrary to section 434 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Mischief Over $5000, contrary to section 430(3) of the CC,

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC (Two Counts), and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (Four Counts).

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.