SE OPP Chapleau – Person arrested after Domestic Dispute in Chapleau

On September 29, 2020, at approximately 2:45 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old person, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC (Two Counts), and

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (Two Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in October, 2020, in Chapleau.