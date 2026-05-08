NE Forest Fire Region Update – May 7th

There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region:

Haliburton 4 (HAL004) is 3.1 hectares in size, located on the eastern shore of Brule Lake and is not under control.

Since the last report on May 4, there have been the following fires:

Haliburton 2 (HAL002) was a 4.2 hectare fire located approximately 2 kilometres east of Perrault Lake. This fire is out.

was a 4.2 hectare fire located approximately 2 kilometres east of Perrault Lake. This fire is out. Haliburton 3 (HAL003) was 5 hectares in size, located 2.5 kilometres west of Big Gibson Lake and is out.

was 5 hectares in size, located 2.5 kilometres west of Big Gibson Lake and is out. North Bay 5 (NOR005) was 0.2 hectares in size and located east of Argo Run Road. This fire is now out.

was 0.2 hectares in size and located east of Argo Run Road. This fire is now out. North Bay 6 (NOR006) was a 1.1 hectare fire on the east side of Amable Du Fond River in Amable Du Fond River Provincial Park. This fire is out.

Follow Ontario’s outdoor fire rules

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public that outdoor fire rules are in effect throughout Ontario’s legislated fire season, which runs from April 1 to October 31. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage the use of alternatives such as composting or utilizing your local landfill. If you must burn, use caution and follow the rules outlined in Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management regulation.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always ensure you have adequate tools and water available to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Read the full set of outdoor fire rules.

Residents within municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department for burning restrictions or permitting requirements prior to burning.

Report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE (3473). To report a wildland fire located south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, please dial 9-1-1.

For tips on preventing wildland fires and information on the current fire situation, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X in English and French: @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet. For more information about the current wildland fire situation, visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.