École Saint Nom de Jésus students release original song

During Catholic Education Week, held from May 3 to 8, students from Kindergarten to grade 8 at École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) are proud to celebrate the release of the music video for their song “On va y arriver” (“We’ll Make It”). This original song was created as part of the CBC Music Class Challenge 2026 presented by MusiCounts.

The French-language song draws inspiration from the students’ daily lives and what makes their school unique. It reflects their reality, their aspirations, and the spirit of solidarity that energizes the school community. With the guidance of their music and arts teacher Ms. Sylvie Bérubé, the students wrote lyrics for their song. Subsequently, Mr. Rodney Meilleur, identity-building facilitator at Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, provided support in creating the soundtrack.

The school community quickly rallied around the project. Several staff members also contributed by sharing ideas and participating in the vocal recording. Students and staff then worked together to create a music video that truly represents their community.

The music video of the song “On va y arriver” produced by the students of École Saint Nom de Jésus is available on the CBC Music Class YouTube channel. The winners of the CBC Music Class Challenge 2026 will be announced in late May.

“Although living in a remote community leaves us somewhat isolated from others, it helps maintain a very close-knit school community. We are always looking for creative ways to enhance student engagement, strengthen school spirit, and encourage collaboration across all age groups,” said Mr. Simon Fortin-Ukrainetz, principal of École Saint Nom de Jésus. “This successful music project allowed students to express their creativity, channel their talents, and fully live their francophone identity.”

“I really liked being with everyone and singing. I sang the entire song with my friends, it was so special,” added Chloé Néron, grade 7 student at École Saint Nom de Jésus.