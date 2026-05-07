Thursday Morning News – May 7

Weather:
|Today
|Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries changing to 40% chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 6. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -6 overnight.
News Tidbits:
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It certainly was depressing to see the snow on the ground this morning. Only good thing is that it is better right now to have a little snow in order to ease the pressure on the waterways and let some of the flooding ease.
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