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Thursday Morning News – May 7

Weather:

Today Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries changing to 40% chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 6. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -6 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Boat Launch on Michipicoten River at the Harry Mcluskie Marina on May 1st, 2026.

    It certainly was depressing to see the snow on the ground this morning. Only good thing is that it is better right now to have a little snow in order to ease the pressure on the waterways and let some of the flooding ease.

Brenda Stockton
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