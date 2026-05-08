Breaking News

Friday Morning News – May 8th

Weather:

Today A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon. Becoming sunny late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 8. Wind chill -5 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 60% chance of showers overnight. Low 1.

News Tidbits:

  • Beginning July 1st, Ontario is lowering the colorectal cancer screening age from 50 to 45 in response to a “notable” increase in younger people diagnosed with the disease. People under 50 are two-to-2.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer than they were in previous generations. Screening is done via a fecal immunochemical test — or FIT — and it involves swabbing stool at home and then dropping it off or sending it to a lab. A positive result will then require a colonoscopy and further testing.

 

Brenda Stockton
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