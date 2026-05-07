PM Carney welcomes the largest order of commercial aircraft in Canadian history

May 6, 2026

Mirabel, Québec

The world is changing rapidly. In response, Canada’s new government is focused on what we can control. We are building a stronger economy with an ambitious plan to catalyse $1 trillion in total investment in Canada over the next five years. In the past year, we have signed 20 new economic and defence partnerships, secured nearly $100 billion in foreign investment commitments, and diversified trade across Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

Building on this progress, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today welcomed an agreement between Airbus and AirAsia to purchase 150 Airbus A220-300 aircraft – the largest order for a Canadian-designed and produced aircraft in history. With every aircraft assembled in Airbus Canada’s facility in Mirabel, Québec, this agreement will strengthen the province’s dynamic and world-leading aerospace manufacturing industry and support thousands of careers across Canada, from skilled trades to engineering.

Airbus’s assembly facility in Mirabel is its most comprehensive commercial aircraft manufacturing site outside Europe. It employs over 4,600 workers and is a cornerstone of Canada’s world-leading expertise in aviation and aerospace technologies. The facility brings together administrative leadership, engineering excellence, advanced research, and production within one integrated operation, supported by a broader ecosystem of Canadian welders, technicians, and small businesses.

Built with a cutting-edge “clean-sheet” design, the A220-300 aircraft is developed and designed by Canadian workers from scratch. The aircraft offers significant performance advantages, including lower fuel consumption, reduced emissions, and a smaller noise footprint – driven by advanced propulsion systems, lightweight materials, and cutting-edge aerodynamic design.

In a world of rapid change, Canada’s new government is focused on what we can control. We are growing a stronger economy – one that is built on the solid foundation of thriving Canadian workers and strong Canadian industries.