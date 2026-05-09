Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – May 9th

Weather:

Today Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High 7. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight Cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -1.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the Goose Nest Market today from 10 – 2. Remember though it will be held at the MMCC (Curling rink)
Brenda Stockton
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