Weather:
|Today
|Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High 7. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -1.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Goose Nest Market today from 10 – 2. Remember though it will be held at the MMCC (Curling rink)
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – May 9th - May 9, 2026
- Friday Morning News – May 8th - May 8, 2026
- Public Emergency Test Message - May 7, 2026