38 Players
1st FLIGHT: Al MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Derek Chapman – 4 under par 32
2nd FLIGHT: Anders Dereski, Mike Leverne, Kyle Wood – 1 under par 35
3rd FLIGHT: Dave Jennings, Luc Belanger, Jim OLeynik – 1 over par 37
4th FLIGHT: N/A
5th FLIGHT: N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Jean Desgagne
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Dylan Buckell
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: John Simon
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Kevin Auger
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Chris Buckell
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Noah Asselin
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Andrew Chalykoff
RD Yard Care $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Karl Benstead
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Andrew Chalykoff
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Richard Davidson
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Andrew Chalykoff
Winner of Cash Draw $19.00: Anders Dereski
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($2,564.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).
25 Foot Putt ($705.00) – 6 PUTTERS: Zach White, Karl Benstead, John Simon, Bill Carruthers, Larry Wood, Brandon Case – Putt off will happen October 10th prior to Men’s closing tournament, 12:30 shotgun start. If no one sinks the putt from this group of six, then everyone playing in the tournament will be entered into a draw and have a chance to putt after the tournament. We will continue until there is a winner.
Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Men’s Closing 18 Hole Tournament is next weekend, October 10th at 12:30 pm. Pre-registration only. Cost is $20.00 for members and $40.00 for non members. Contact the pro shop for details.
- Men’s Night Golf – October 1st - October 3, 2020
- Men’s Night Golf – September 24th - September 27, 2020
- Ladies Night Golf – September 23 - September 25, 2020