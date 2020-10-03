Men’s Night Golf – October 1st

38 Players

1st FLIGHT: Al MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Derek Chapman – 4 under par 32

2nd FLIGHT: Anders Dereski, Mike Leverne, Kyle Wood – 1 under par 35

3rd FLIGHT: Dave Jennings, Luc Belanger, Jim OLeynik – 1 over par 37

4th FLIGHT: N/A

5th FLIGHT: N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Jean Desgagne

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Dylan Buckell

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: John Simon

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Kevin Auger

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Chris Buckell

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Noah Asselin

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Andrew Chalykoff

RD Yard Care $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Karl Benstead

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Andrew Chalykoff

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Richard Davidson

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Andrew Chalykoff

Winner of Cash Draw $19.00: Anders Dereski

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($2,564.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($705.00) – 6 PUTTERS: Zach White, Karl Benstead, John Simon, Bill Carruthers, Larry Wood, Brandon Case – Putt off will happen October 10th prior to Men’s closing tournament, 12:30 shotgun start. If no one sinks the putt from this group of six, then everyone playing in the tournament will be entered into a draw and have a chance to putt after the tournament. We will continue until there is a winner.

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Men’s Closing 18 Hole Tournament is next weekend, October 10th at 12:30 pm. Pre-registration only. Cost is $20.00 for members and $40.00 for non members. Contact the pro shop for details.