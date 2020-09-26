École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) students and school staff celebrate their Francophone pride

During the week of September 21 to 25, students and staff at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) displayed their Franco-Ontarian pride.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to gather or participate in a group flag-raising ceremony, Franco-Ontarians Day was celebrated though a series of virtual activities offered to Francophone students in the province. In addition, École Saint-Joseph students had the chance to display with pride green and white clothing in their classroom while taking part in stimulating activities highlighting Franco-Ontarian culture.

The COVID-19 pandemic will not prevent students and staff from proudly celebrating their identity and their belonging to the Francophonie in Ontario.