SE OPP Hornepayne – Hornepayne ATV Driver Charged with Impaired while towing boat

On September 16, 2020, at approximately 6:50 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of a person towing a boat with an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) with a second person riding in the boat consuming alcohol.

Police located the ATV and driver on a gravel road just south of Hornepayne. A short time later, it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, David MACDONNELL, 58 years-of-age, from Hornepayne, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC, and

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC (Two Counts).

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 17, 2020, in Hornepayne.