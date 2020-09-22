Morning News – September 22

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 8.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 34,044 Positive 31 Negative 32,823 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 30 Updated: September 21, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on September 21. There are no active fires in the region. The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate across the region, with some areas near Foleyet, Bancroft and north of highway 11 showing a high hazard today.

One new fire was confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early afternoon of Sept. 21. Dryden 29 is located approximately 17 kilometres west of Ignace near Little Raleigh Lake. The fire is not under control at 0.1 hectares. Currently there are two active fires in the Northwest Region. One fire is not under control and one fire is being observed. The forest fire hazard is mainly moderate in the region with increasing areas of high fire hazard in Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Nipigon sectors

B.C. will hold a “snap election” on Oct. 24. According to Wikipedia, “A snap election is an election that is called earlier than the one that has been scheduled.”

The Supreme Court of Canada is hearing three separate appeals from Saskatchewan, Ontario and Alberta that are arguing that the federal government is overstepping its authority and encroaching on provincial jurisdiction.

The Toronto Board of Health has passed a motion that asks Toronto Public Health to release information on workplaces that have had cases of COVID-19, similiar to information about cases from long term care homes, shelters and schools. In May, the York Public Health Unit investigated 45 workplaces with more than two cases. In the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak there were calls for more transparent information from the Algoma Public Health Unit in identifying communities with active cases of COVID-19. Thankfully, there have not been many cases to date in the Algoma District.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.