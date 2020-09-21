East Algoma OPP – Arrest Driver found unconscious behind the wheel in parking lot

On September 20, 2020, at approximately 7:43 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to Spruce Beach parking lot Elliot Lake regarding an unconscious person in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Police and Algoma Paramedic Services attended the location. Police recognized the driver and knew they were already wanted for a previous mischief and breach occurrence from September 19, 2020. The passed out driver declined medical assistance who stated they were just tired after being on a multi-day binge.

The driver was arrested and suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and numerous drug related paraphernalia was seized.

David Jack (DJ) WILLETT, 30 years old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA,

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC,

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on September 21, 2020.