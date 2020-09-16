Hornepayne – École Saint Nom de Jésus students make a safe return to school

2020 - HSchool Orientation: 1

Students and staff École Saint Nom de Jésus in Hornepayne were very happy to meet their friends once again during the smooth return to learning last week. The teaching continues while respecting health and safety protocols and new routines. Without a doubt, CSC Nouvelon students are in good hands!

“The health and well-being of our students and staff remains a priority,” explained Mr. Paul Henry, CSC Nouvelon Director of Education. The CSC Nouvelon invested a great deal of effort and energy to offer Kindergarten to grade 12 students a stimulating learning environment and to ensure the implementation of enhanced health and safety protocols and new routines. We are ready and determined to work with families to ensure that the 2020-2021 school year is a remarkable one.”