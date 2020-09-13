Morning News – September 13

Weather – Periods of rain ending late this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 27,259 Positive 29 Negative 26,743 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 29 Updated: September 11, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast Region by mid-afternoon on September 12. There are thirteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate across the region, except for an area north of Kapuskasing, which is showing a high hazard today.

There were no new fires discovered in the Northwest Region by mid-afternoon on September 12. There was one forest fire confirmed following yesterday’s update: Thunder Bay 65 is being held at 0.1 hectares and is located on an island on Geikie Lake, approximately 119 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

At the time of this update there were three active fires in the region. One fire is being held, one fire is under control and one fire is being observed.

The forest fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with pockets of high hazard in the districts of Red Lake and Nipigon.