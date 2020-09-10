Manitoulin OPP – Trespass Complaint leads to Drug Charges

On September 6, 2020, at approximately 11:28 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a trespass complaint at a business in Espanola.

The person trespassing was in the company of another person and both left prior to police arrival. Police investigation determined that the two persons involved were on conditions not to be together from a previous domestic violence investigation.

Later that same day police located and arrested the person breaching their release conditions, who was also found to be in possession of suspected cocaine and heroin (approximate street value of $1350).

As a result, a 24-year-old, from Webbwood was arrested and charged with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA); and

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 2020, in Espanola.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.