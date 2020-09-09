Morning News – September 9

Weather – Mainly cloudy. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Low plus 5.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 26,485 Positive 29 Negative 26,042 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 29 Updated: September 8, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

From Wawa-news: Highway 17 North of White River (between White River and the Mobert turnoff) was closed for a couple of hours last night (4:00 a.m.) due to a train car on fire. The train car was carrying telephone poles. The White River Fire Department was called out to assist. At 5:55 OPP tweeted that one lane was open, and that cleanup was in progress. Please exercise caution in that area. My thanks to Joshua Tuck for the additional information.

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on September 8. There are thirteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.

No new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of September 8. At the time of this update there were two active fires in the region. One fire is under control and one fire is being observed. The fire hazard is mainly low across the Northwest Region with areas of moderate hazard in the Fort Frances, Kenora, and Dryden sectors

A huge thank you to Mat Risko and Hidden River Lodge (Whitefish Lake) who made a donation of $500 to the Wawa Community Food Bank.

In other great news – Tim Hortons Wawa has made the decision that the annual Smile Cookie Campaign beneficiary is the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund. Every Smile Cookie purchased will help support the Wawa Christmas Hamper 2020.

Don’t Forget – Algoma Power has scheduled an electrical service interruption for all customers Highway 17N of Desolation Lake customers including Tamawa Road and the Marion Lake Tower Site tomorrow, September 10th between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. for line upgrades.