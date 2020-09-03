Morning News – September 3

Weather – Cloudy. Rain beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 80 becoming west 50 gusting to 80 this afternoon. High 15. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Rain ending this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming light this evening. Low 8.

Special weather statement in effect for: Nipigon, Marathon, Superior North, Wawa, Pukaskwa Park, Sault Ste. Marie, Superior East, Espanola, Killarney, and Manitoulin Island.

Strong winds are expected today into this evening. A broad swath of 80 km/h wind gusts is expected along the lakeshore north and east of Lake Superior and Northern Lake Huron and Northern Georgian Bay today into this evening. Isolated wind gusts to 90 km/h are possible.

These strong winds are associated with an intensifying low pressure system that will pass north of Lake Superior, approaching James Bay today.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 25,695 Positive 28 Negative 25,452 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 28 Updated: September 2, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on September 1. There are thirteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate in the Northeast Region this afternoon.

No new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of Sept. 1. At the time of this update there were seven active fires in the Northwest Region, two fires were under control and five fires were being observed. The forest fire hazard is low throughout the Northwest Region.

At the age of 120 years, the Anglican Church in Chapleau has been demolished. An oil leak discovered in March led to the demolition after it was determined that the contamination would be too costly to remediate and save the building.

Congratulations to Wawaite, Ryker Killins who will be playing with ECHL’s Toledo Walleye for the 2020-21 season as announced by the professional club on Tuesday. The ECHL is also the farm team for the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings.