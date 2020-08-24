Manitoulin OPP investigate Collision

On August 23, 2020 at approximately 2:40 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sudbury Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Tehkummah Fire Service and civilians, investigated a single vehicle collision on Government Road in Tehkummah Township.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) were also requested to assist as all three occupants were transported to hospital by ambulance and had sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries. All occupants have since been released from hospital.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the driver, Kyle CRANNEY, 25-years-old, from Orillia, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand, contrary to section 320.15 of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Operation causing bodily harm, contrary to section 320.14(2) of the CC, (two counts).

The accused was released on an Appearance notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on November 4, 2020.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) was issued and the vehicle was towed.