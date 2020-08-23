Nipissing OPP identify Deceased found near Fox Lake Road

On August 19, 2020, at approximately 12:05 p.m., members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine Unit located a deceased person near Fox Lake Road in Venturi Township.

A post mortem examination was conducted on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Health Sciences North in Sudbury. The deceased person has been identified as Constance Richards, age 26 of Sudbury. Police had been searching for Constance Richards since August 8, 2020 when they were alerted to an abandoned vehicle in a gravel pit off of Fox Lake Road in Ermatinger Township. Police believe that she had been missing since early August.

There is no concern for public safety.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner-Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). Also assisting is the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit (FIS).

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Nipissing West OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.