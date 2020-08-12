SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Man Charged with Impaired after Collision on Harbour Road

On August 11, 2020, at approximately 5:10 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Harbour Road in Wawa.

Upon arrival, officers observed that a pickup truck had left the roadway and gone several feet down an embankment. A short time later, it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, Victor LUCAS, 35 years-of-age, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.12(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 14, 2020, in Wawa.