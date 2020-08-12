Morning News Tidbits – August 12

Weather – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 13.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 10, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 22,671 Positive 27 Negative 22,112 Pending 532 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

There are nineteen active fires across the Northeast Region, of these, sixteen are being observed. The forest fire hazard ranges from low to moderate in the southern portion of the region, while areas north of Sault Ste. Marie to Temiskaming Shores are showing mostly a high to extreme hazard today.

In the Northwest Region – seven new fires were confirmed by early evening of Aug. 11.

Red Lake 49, which resulted in a municipal evacuation order for the residents of Red Lake, has grown to 550 hectares, moving eastward from its origins near Madsen. The fire is approximately three kilometres south of the Red Lake townsite and three kilometres west of Hwy. 105. Air attack, Initial Attack FireRangers and heavy equipment worked throughout the day to slow the fire’s progress. An Incident Management Team has arrived in the community and will assume command of the fire-fighting effort.

There are 29 active fires in the Northwest Region. Twelve fires are not under control, four fires are being held, four fires are under control and eight fires are being observed. One fire was called out today. The forest fire hazard is high to extreme across the Northwest Region.

Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, will release Ontario’s 2020-21 First Quarter Finances and provide an update to Ontario’s Action Plan: Responding to COVID-19 at 11 a.m.