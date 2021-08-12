Morning News – August 12

Weather



Sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 11.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are two active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today (Sault Ste. Marie and Area).

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (10:20 AM, August 11, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 158,712

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 75,142 / 65.7%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 0 0 10

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate in the central and southern portions of the region, while areas near Wawa and further north are showing mostly a moderate to high hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 113 12 4 9 88

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

Yesterday Wawa-news reported that one lane was closed at the Dubreuilville ‘Corner’. One lane was closed to allow for re-painting of the white ‘stop’ line and the turning lane arrows on Highway 17.

Did you know that today is the discovery date or perhaps birthday for “Sue” the Tyrannosaurus rex? She was discovered in South Dakota in 1990, restored, and installed in the Field Museum’s central Stanley Field Hall in Chicago. The connection to Wawa? Canadian company Research Casting International designed her unique armature, a metal framework that allowed for the removal of various bones for research. RCI also recreated her skull, which meant that the actual skull resides in a separate display that means that it can be investigated with ease (as it holds many secrets that scientists keep trying to understand). The Wawa connection?, you ask. Research Casting also re-created the Wawa Goose from 3d scans, and installed it on a renewed base. Dick Van Der Klift would be happy that the statue he designed will remain at the entrance to Wawa.

Sue was carefully taken apart in 2018 and now resides in honour in the “Evolving Planet” exhibit upstairs. Sue is now part of Cretaceous ecosystem, and now has her floating ribs (make her even more larger and intimidating) installed. The Field Museum says “We have 250 of the approximately 380 known bones in the T. rex skeleton, including the furcula (wishbone) and gastralia (a set of rib-like bones stretched across the dinosaur’s belly, believed to have helped SUE breathe).”