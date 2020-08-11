The Wawa Fire Department was called out to a residence on Broadway Avenue. Smoke was observed coming out the door. Firefighters were seen venting the building, and unconfirmed reports are that it was a small kitchen fire. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- WFD gets called to smoke on Broadway - August 11, 2020
- L’Ontario accélère la construction d’un foyer de soins de longue durée à Toronto - August 11, 2020
- Ontario Fast-Tracks Long-Term Care Home in Toronto - August 11, 2020