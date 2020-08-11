Breaking News

WFD gets called to smoke on Broadway

Post Views: 224

The Wawa Fire Department was called out to a residence on Broadway Avenue. Smoke was observed coming out the door. Firefighters were seen venting the building, and unconfirmed reports are that it was a small kitchen fire. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*