Men’s Night Golf – August 6

114 Players

1st FLIGHT: Chris Buckell, Dave Hall, Joel Dechamplain – 5 under par 31
2nd FLIGHT: Mark Szekely, Blair Mills, Brian Mills – 2 under par 34
3rd FLIGHT: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Tony Alexopolous – 1 under par 35
4th FLIGHT: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – even par 36
5th FLIGHT: Heinz Fellinger, Kevin Fellinger, Ken Harrison – 1 over par 37
6th FLIGHT: Butch Terris, Tom Terris, Luke Morden – 2 over par 38
7th FLIGHT: Kolby Fellinger, Ryker Killins, Austin Fellinger – 4 over par 40
8th FLIGHT: Dave Jennings, Jim Oleynik, Jean Desgagne – 4 over par 40

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Dan Szekely
Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Scott Marshal
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Steph Bouchard
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Ryker Killins
Canadian Tire $25.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Dave Stone
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Rod Lamming
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Joel Dechamplain
RD Yard Care $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Tony Perrier
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Paul Bernath
Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #9: Scott Marshal
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Eric Matrikas
Winner of Cash Draw  $57.00: Nathan Adams
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($2,064.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7.  (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($358.00) – 6 PUTTERS: Jeff Austin, Scott Robinson, Jarett Asselin, Kim Belisle, Tim Lesarge, Sandy Oliver, – Putt off will happen August 13th

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: The Goose – 2 man scramble was played over the long weekend and was won by Francis and Jessy Dechamplain by 1 stroke over Dylan Buckell and Bill Carruthers. The winning score of minus 10 had these two teams reversing their finishes from last year. So the way I see it ….2021 should be the rubber match between these two titans!! Can’t wait !! Thanks to everyone that participated.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

Karl Benstead
