East Algoma OPP – Charge Ex with Breaching Conditions

On July 31, 2020, shortly after 12:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint where a victim was contacted by her ex who was on an Undertaking with conditions not to communicate directly or indirectly with her.

On August 4, 2020, shortly after 1:30 p.m., the ex was located and arrested.

As a result of the investigation, a 37 year old, from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Failure to comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code.



The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on September 3, 2020.