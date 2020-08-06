Manitoulin OPP – Policing over the Civic Long Weekend

The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) closed off their Civic Long Weekend patrols while noticing a considerable increase in traffic on the roadways, waterways, trails and in our communities.

Officers investigated yet another incident on our waterways that ended in a loss of life and tragedy for family members during this period. It can’t be stated enough that using safety equipment such as seatbelts, lifejackets, and wearing helmets, helps to reduce your risks while travelling on and off the road.

Manitoulin Detachment officers are happy to inform that there weren’t any drivers observed violating the “Move Over” laws; however, they did investigate and charge five impaired drivers. Some of the other enforcement efforts included 53 speeding charges; three seatbelt charges; six other Highway Traffic Act (HTA) charges; and seven Liquor Licence Act (LLA) charges.

The OPP believes there is no higher priority than public safety and officers would like to remind drivers and operators that your actions can directly increase safety for all road, trail and waterway users.