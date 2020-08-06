East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Male Communicates with Viitm

On July 29, 2020, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial (OPP) investigated an historical sexual assault where a 55 year old male was charged and placed on conditions not to communicate with the victim.

The next day, on July 30, 2020, the male contacted the victim indirectly and as a result on August 1, 2020, the male was located and arrested. The 55 year old male, from Blind River, was charged with: Fail to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on August 2, 2020 and was remanded into custody.