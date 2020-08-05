Manitoulin OPP – Arrest Driver who fled from Police

On July 30, 2020 at approximately 9:36 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol on Highway 551 in Central Manitoulin Township.

Police observed a vehicle driving erratically and the officer activated emergency lights to stop the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop for police and drove down Tigmeg Road, off Highway 551, M’Chigeeng First Nation when the driver fled from the vehicle.

Manitoulin Detachment officers were assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit (K9), and the United Chiefs and Council of Manitoulin Police Service (UCCM) to locate the driver.

As a result of the investigation, Calvin YOUNG, 53 years old, of Carnarvon Township, was charged with:

Flight from Police Officer contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code;

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC,

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and

Driving While under Suspension contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on September 16, 2020.

The driver was served with a 90 day Administrative Driver’s Licence suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.