The Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, Jeff Yurek, issued the following statement for all Ontarians:

“For months individuals and families have been doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying inside, and I applaud everyone for their effort. With the progress we have made together, and as we move into Stage 3 of reopening the province, I am encouraging people of all ages and from all walks of life to take the opportunity to get out and safely enjoy our wonderful Ontario summer.

If you are looking for great reason to get outside, you can take up the annual Ontario Parks 30×30 Challenge. It is part of our government’s Healthy Parks Healthy People initiative and runs for the month of August. To meet the 30×30 Challenge, participants must spend 30 minutes outside in nature each day for 30 days.

The 30×30 challenge can be a fun way to kickstart healthy new habits or renew old ones and take advantage of the life-long benefits. Spending time in nature can have a profound impact on our health and well-being, improve our overall mood, boost our immune system and reduce stress. There are countless ways to participate, from going on a bike ride, taking a long walk, or enjoying a provincial park or another greenspace near you.

Although we are encouraging people to be more active, it’s important to remember we must continue to be responsible and follow public health advice, including practicing physical distancing whether inside or out, wearing a face covering when physical distancing is a challenge or where it is required, washing your hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings.”