Morning News Tidbits -August 2

Weather – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 1, 2020 (9:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 21,205 Positive 27 Negative 20,572 Pending 606 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

There are eight active fires across the Northeast region, seven of which are being observed in the far north. Sault Ste. Marie 10 is being held at 0.2 of a hectare. The fire is located east of Batchawana Bay Provincial Park. The fire hazard ranges from moderate to high across the region, with the exception of the far north, which is showing a low to moderate hazard today.

There are currently 11 active forest fires in the Northwest Region. One is being held, four are under control, and six are being observed. The forest fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with pockets of high hazard in Nipigon, Fort Frances and Sioux Lookout districts.