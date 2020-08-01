Morning News Tidbits -August 1

Weather – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 13.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 31, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 21,008 Positive 27 Negative 20,372 Pending 609 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

The Goose Nest Market is under development. A logo, website and marketing campaign are all being designed. Stay tuned for more news.

There are eight active fires across the Northeast Region, all of which are being observed in the far north. The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate across the region with some areas near Greater Sudbury, North Bay and Bancroft showing a high hazard today.

There are a total of six forest fires confirmed in the Northwest region. The forest fire hazard is mainly moderate to high with pockets of extreme hazard in the far north of Sioux Lookout and Nipigon districts.