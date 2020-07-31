Need Help Paying for your Electricity Bills?

Algoma Power customers have funding programs available to them if they are having trouble paying their electric bills during the pandemic. Algoma Power says that, “Customers may be eligible for a one time, on-bill credit to help them catch up their electricity bills and resume regular payments through the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program.”

However, in order to be eligible for the CEAP, customers have to meet a number of criteria, some of which are below:

The customer has an electricity account with Algoma Power;

The customer’s account was in good standing on March 17, 2020 and the customer was not enrolled in an arrears payment agreement for amounts owing prior to March 17, 2020;

The customer failed to make complete payment for the electricity charges on at least two bills issued since March 17, 2020 and has an overdue balance on the date of their application;

The customer or the customer’s spouse who resides in the same residence Is unemployed on the date of their CEAP application; and Has receive Employment Insurance or the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) or received Employment Insurance (EI) after March 17, 2020;



Further information is on the Algoma Power website or customers may call the customer service department at 705-256-3850 or toll free at 1-877-457-7378. “We encourage customers to contact our customer service department to speak with one of our representatives about the programs available to assist them,” says Kristine Carmichael, Director Corporate and Customer Services, FortisOntario. “We understand the challenges our customers are having during this pandemic and we are here to work with them. Along with the CEAP program, there are also the annual LEAP funds, the OESP program, and Arrears Payment Agreements. We encourage our customers to contact our office to find out

more about what is available to them”. A similar $8-million program is being developed by the government for small businesses and is expected to be ready next month.

Information on the CEAP and other programs that are available to support customers who are having trouble paying their bills during this pandemic is available on the company’s website www.algomapower.com.