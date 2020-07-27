SSM OPP – Laird Township Residential Fire being Investigated as Arson

On July 24, 2020 at approximately 10:00 p.m., members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Echo Bay Fire Department and Algoma Emergency Services responded to a house fire on Government Road in Laird Township.

Occupants of the residence were located without injuries.

The Sault Ste Marie Crime Unit is continuing the investigation with the assistance of OPP Sault Ste. Marie Forensic Identification Services Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshall (OFM). Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or you can click on the “submit a tip” button found on SaultCrimeStoppers.com or download the P3 APP where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.