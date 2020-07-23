Morning News Tidbits – July 23

Weather – A few showers ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 12.

Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. ‘Strong’ winds of 20 to 33 knots are occurring or expected to occur in this marine area. Wind light increasing to south 15 knots Friday morning and to southeast 20 Friday evening. Waves one half metre or less building to one Friday morning and to one and one half metres Friday evening.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 22, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 18,599 Positive 27 Negative 17,591 Pending 981 Deceased 0 Resolved 26

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – 22

News Tidbits:

There are six active fires across the Northeast Region. Two fires are being observed, two are not yet under control. The fire hazard varies from low to moderate across the Northeast Region, except for the furthest northwest portion of the Far North which is showing a high hazard this afternoon.

There are 14 active fires in the Northwest Region. Five fires are not under control, five fires are under control and four fires are under observation. Three fires were declared out today. The fire hazard is mainly high across the Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors. The southern areas of the region including the Minnesota border, and the north shore of Lake Superior feature a low to moderate hazard.

Roman Catholic Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie has a new interim leader, Msgr. Jean-Paul É. Jolicoeur, P.H., was elected diocesan administrator by the College of Consultors on June 18 until a new bishop is appointed.

VIA’s annual public meeting has usually been in the last week of May, but was delayed this year to August 13th. Via will be streaming on their Facebook page and YouTube Channel. Questions are being solicited, but unlike in previous years, VIA is not promising to answer all of them. The questions can be submitted July 21-24 and August 3-6, via a form that will be provided at <https://corpo.viarail.ca/en/company/corporate-information>. “Answers to the most recurring questions will be published on August 13, 2020.”

VIA Rail has come under fire in recent weeks for their cut back rail schedule for the Sudbury/White River Budd Car. If you are one of the many affected – a campaign of targeted questions may get answers from VIA.

Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe, to make an announcement about government support for rural Ontario through the Rural Economic Development program in Willow Beach at 11:30 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, and Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.