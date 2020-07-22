LDHCF to Finish Catch the Ace with a “Must Go Draw”

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation (LDHCF) would like to thank all who have supported our very successful Catch the Ace fundraiser.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, the LDHCF is looking for new ways to operate while still supporting the safety of our communities. With our region’s current state and entering Phase 3 reopening of the province, the LDHCF has decided to finish off our current Catch the Ace fundraiser by holding a “Must Go Draw” aligning with the recommendations of both Algoma Public Health and the Ministry of Health.

The “Must Go Draw” will be held on August 5th, 2020, with tickets going on sale on July 29th, 2020.

Further details will be provided in the days to come. We thank you for your understanding and we look forward to the excitement once again!

Stay tuned for the Foundation’s new and exciting fundraiser coming soon!!

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact us at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.