Hwy 129 – OPEN

At 11:00 this morning the highway was reopened.

Hwy 129 is closed in Chapleau area due to Hydro lines being down down.

Ontario511 states “Debris on HWY 129 Both Directions between N JCT HWY 101-FOLEYET RD and N JCT HWY 101-FOLEYET RD. All lanes closed.”

The highway was closed at 5:45 p.m.