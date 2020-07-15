Jul 15, 2020 at 11:21
At 11:00 this morning the highway was reopened.
Jul 14, 2020 at 21:23 – 129 remains closed at this time.
Jul 14, 2020 at 18:03
Hwy 129 is closed in Chapleau area due to Hydro lines being down down.
Ontario511 states “Debris on HWY 129 Both Directions between N JCT HWY 101-FOLEYET RD and N JCT HWY 101-FOLEYET RD. All lanes closed.”
The highway was closed at 5:45 p.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- APH Reports 26th Case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District - July 15, 2020
- OPP Presence – Government Road – UPDATE - July 15, 2020
- Hwy 129– OPEN - July 15, 2020