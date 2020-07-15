Breaking News

Hwy 129 – OPEN

Jul 15, 2020 at 11:21

At 11:00 this morning the highway was reopened.

 

Jul 14, 2020 at 21:23 – 129 remains closed at this time.

 

Jul 14, 2020 at 18:03

Hwy 129 is closed in Chapleau area due to Hydro lines being down down.

Ontario511 states “Debris on HWY 129 Both Directions between N JCT HWY 101-FOLEYET RD and N JCT HWY 101-FOLEYET RD. All lanes closed.”

The highway was closed at 5:45 p.m.

 

