Happenings at Wawa First United Church – July 8

Sixth Sunday after Pentecost.

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for July 12, 2020.

Genesis 25: 19 – 34 – Esau gives up his birthright to Jacob .

Psalm 119: 105-112 – Your word is a lamp for my feet

Romans 8 : 1-11 To set the mind on the spirit is life.

Matthew 13:1-9, 18-23 The parable of the sower & the seed.

To Ponder: Who or what has nurtured your faith, providing good soil for you to grow in ?

Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518.

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.