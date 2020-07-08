Happenings at Wawa First United Church – July 8

Sixth Sunday after Pentecost.
Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for July 12, 2020.
Genesis 25: 19 – 34 – Esau gives up his birthright to Jacob .
Psalm 119: 105-112 – Your word is a lamp for my feet
Romans 8 : 1-11 To set the mind on the spirit is life.
Matthew 13:1-9, 18-23 The parable of the sower & the seed.
To Ponder: Who or what has nurtured your faith, providing good soil for you to grow in ?
Gathering Pentecost 1 2020 pg. 16 – used with permission
Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518.
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
