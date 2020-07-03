Echo Bay’s Angeline Desbiens wins $100,000

Angeline Desbiens of Echo Bay is $100,000 richer after winning with INSTANT CROSSWORD TRIPLER (Game #2135).

Angeline used the OLG Lottery App to check her ticket. “My friend was jumping, cheering and hugging me! It was a nice night,” shared Angeline, 86, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. The mother of six called her children as soon as she discovered the news about her big win. “They are happy for me. They told me I deserve this,” Angeline smiled.

Angeline plans to share her windfall with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “I will also find a way to treat myself after this pandemic is over,” she concluded.