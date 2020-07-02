Tired of Cooking? Savory Shrimp in a Bowl & Butterscotch Sauced Peaches

If you are anything like me – cooking meals for years on end, you have no idea of what to cook next. Here is a dish that I enjoy, you may as well.

As hot as it is expected today – BBQ sounds wonderful. These shrimp can be as hot as you like depending on the amount of chili powder you use. If there are any leftovers, use the black bean and corn mixture with the shrimp, some smoked cheddar and make quesadillas.

The peaches or nectarines are a little bit of work – but they will keep in the fridge to enjoy over the next couple of days.