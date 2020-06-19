Outstanding student leaves in his mark at ÉS Saint-Joseph

Nicolas Lafrenière, a grade 12 student at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa), is a true role model for his peers. Hardworking, cooperative, flexible, reliable and very responsible, Nicolas is respected by all. Admired for his remarkable sense of organization, Nicolas is willing to invest the time, effort and energy that is required to carry out all the projects he undertakes. Within the school, Nicolas sits on the student parliament since grade 9 and has participated in the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon student senate since grade 11. In fact, his monthly reports are always clear, precise and completed in advance.

In addition, Nicolas has taken several secondary school courses via CAVLFO, an online learning platform for all French-language high schools in Ontario. This reflects his autonomy as well as his ability to meet deadlines and complete assignments. This student communicates with his teachers with ease. In addition, he completed his SPH4U (grade 12 physics) course in advance, with an 98% average. Last year, he earned an academic recognition from the CAVLFO for his exceptional academic performance.

Nicolas has learned to combine his work habits with his extracurricular obligations while working part-time. Recognizing the importance and benefits of volunteering in his school and community, this student has accumulated over 140 community volunteer hours. Nicolas is indisputably one of the exceptional students who was able to thrive at École secondaire Saint-Joseph.