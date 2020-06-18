LEVEILLE, Margaret Jean

P assed away peacefully at the Algoma Regional Community Hospice on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of John Leveille for 68 years. Cherished mother of Richard “Rick” Leveille (Laurie) and J. Michelle Higginson. Loving Nanny of Lisa Vogt (Norman), Sheri Leveille (Kim), Andrea Leveille (Travis), Madelene Latulippe, Claude Latulippe (Steffani). Jean will be deeply missed by Ryan (Kameron’s father). Great Nanny Jean to Erica, Ryker, Levi, Tanner, Ava, Kameron and Zoe. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Bessie Cameron. Dear sister of late Evelyn Carruthers (late Keith) and Carson Cameron (Cassie). Jean will be fondly missed and remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jean will be remembered by her family for her unconditional love and compassion.

She was born and raised in Nova Scotia and was always very proud of her roots. Jean had a gentle wisdom, kind personality and strong religious beliefs being a devoted Catholic.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions (payable by cheque or online) to ARCH would be greatly appreciated.

A special thank you to the staff at Sault Area Hospital 3C and ARCH for their support and compassion.

Family would like to recognize River’s Edge Cremation Centre for their professionalism and care. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel, Sault Ste. Marie.

“She was our Angel here on earth and now our Angel in Heaven.”