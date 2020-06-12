Opoid Awareness

On May 22nd, Public Health Sudbury & Districts warned that there had been multiple reports of an increase in overdoses throughout the Districts of Manitoulin and Sudbury.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service and the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are advising yesterday that between May 28 to June 11, 2020 officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service and the OPP have responded to a number of calls for service at various locations throughout the area. Seven deaths that have occurred during this time frame are being investigated as it is suspected that an opioid overdose may have contributed to the death of the individuals.

Seriously though, Wawa and the other communities serviced by the SE OPP Detachment are not immune to this. There have been several drug busts recently – so you know the drug use continues and people will be at risk.

April 16 – SE OPP Wawa – Drug bust Yields cash and drugs ($7,000 in cash, as well as quantities of suspected methamphetamine, oxycodone and lorazepam)

March 24 – Trafficking Charges result from Controlled Drugs and Substances Search Warrant In Brunswick House First Nation – During the search, officers seized a quantity of drugs suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, hydromorphone and oxyNEO.

March 27 – SE OPP Chapleau – Man charged after CDSA Search Warrant Executed – seized a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The total street value of the seizure was approximately $1,000.

March 31 – SE OPP Wawa – CDSA search warrant executed at a residence on Churchill Avenue – Three Arrested – $1,700 in cash, as well as quantities of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and oxycodone.

Health units warn, “Every batch of street drugs is different and may be cut or mixed with substances such as fentanyl or carfentanil. Even a very small amount of these substances can cause an overdose.”

Prevent opioid overdoses/save lives:

Avoid using drugs when you are alone. If this is not possible, ask a friend to check on you.

Reduce your risk of COVID-19 infection by staying at least six feet away from other people.

If possible, call someone before using drugs. They can call 911 if you become unresponsive.

When using drugs with a friend, do not use at the same time.

When switching substances or if you have not used in a while, start with a lower dose.

Carry a naloxone kit. Get your free kit at your local pharmacy today.

Use multiple doses of naloxone, as needed.

Call 911 if you suspect an overdose.

Avoid mixing drugs, including prescribed, over the counter, and illegal drugs.

Avoid drinking alcohol while using other drugs.

To protect others from the risk of COVID-19 infection, the Government of Canada suggests that you wear a non-medical or cloth mask when physical distancing can’t be maintained.

Overdose symptoms include:

blue lips or nails

dizziness and confusion

the person can’t be woken up

choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

slow, weak or no breathing

drowsiness or difficulty staying awake

Carry naloxone if you or someone you know is using opioids. Naloxone kits are available at participating pharmacies across Algoma. Free naloxone kits are available at all Algoma Public Health offices for people at risk of overdose or their friends and family members who may be in a position to help in an overdose situation.